Security Guard Who Claimed Self-Defense Charged With Shooting 3 Teens on SEPTA Bus

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a security guard who claimed he shot three teenagers on a SEPTA bus last month in self-defense.

Brandon Ferguson, 24, was arrested charged Tuesday with four counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on April 16 on the Route 58 SEPTA bus going north along Bustleton Avenue in the Oxford Circle neighborhood.

Ferguson told police three teen boys, ages 15, 16 and 17, attacked him on the bus, prompting him to pull out a gun and open fire. The three teens were all shot in the legs. The District Attorney’s Office also said a woman on the bus was injured in the shooting as well.

The teens and woman all survived the shooting. No one else on the bus was hurt.

Ferguson was charged after investigators looked at surveillance video of the shooting.

The District Attorney’s Office is requesting a $250,000 Sign on Bond conditional on Ferguson turning in his weapons, including an AR-15 rifle and two handguns, as well as ammunition to Philadelphia police.

The District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the incident.