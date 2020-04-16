gun violence

Fight on SEPTA Bus Ends With 3 Teens Shot

An altercation on a Route 58 SEPTA bus in the Oxford Circle neighborhood ended with three teenagers shot in their legs

By Dan Stamm

A fight on a SEPTA bus ended with three teenagers shot and a man being questioned by police.

The incident played out on a Route 58 bus going north along Bustleton Avenue in the Oxford Circle neighborhood shortly after midnight Thursday.

The bus driver pulled over at Bustleton Ave and St. Vincent Street after the two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were shot in their legs, Philadelphia police said. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 24-year-old man who police said could be the shooter remained on the scene and was taken into Northeast Detectives for questioning.

The driver and several other passengers on the bus were not injured, police said.

Surveillance cameras on the bus could help detectives in the investigation.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

