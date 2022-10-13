Second Suspect Arrested in HS Scrimmage Shooting That Killed Other Teen

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

A second suspect is under arrest in the shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that left a 14-year-old dead and four other teens wounded.

The suspect was arrested Thursday morning, Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. A source close to the case told NBC10 the arrest happened in the Port Richmond neighborhood.

The arrest is the second to be made since the incident. On Wednesday, police announced that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins was apprehended and charged with murder, aggravated assault and related charges.

Wanted is also 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, whom police have labeled “the person responsible” for the shooting. An arrest warrant on murder, attempted murder and other counts has been issued for the teen, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting claimed the life of Nicolas Elizalde after five gunmen got out of an SUV and began firing at a group of high school football players following a scrimmage outside Roxborough High School.

Police believe Nicolas was merely an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire when the gunmen apparently targeted a specific group as they unleashed a barrage of bullets behind Roxborough High School on Sept. 27.

The gunmen arrived in a sports utility vehicle. It stayed parked near the area of the scrimmage for about six minutes, waiting for the scrimmage between three schools to finish, police said. Other players passed the SUV, but the gunmen waited for a specific group to walk by before they jumped out and began firing.

The shooters fired at least 61 bullets, Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said. One of the bullets struck Elizalde in the chest, killing him.

All five gunmen got away in the light-colored Ford Explorer, and police believe a sixth suspect was behind the wheel.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.