A Bethlehem Police Department officer is expected to be charged will multiple offenses involved with the alleged sexual assault of a middle school student at a school where he worked, according to court documents.

Northampton County District Attorney Stephen Baratta is expected to announce charges of sexual assault, sexual contact with a student, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related offenses against Officer Costas Alestas, 43, of Easton, during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

The Northampton County District Attorney's Office is expected to detail pending charges against Officer Costas Alestas on Wednesday afternoon. That event will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

Court documents note that Alestas is currently in custody at the Northampton County Jail after being unable to post $500,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

An attorney listed for Alestas did not immediately return a call for comment on Wednesday.

The Bethlehem Area School District said on Tuesday that it was investigating after learning of an alleged relationship between a student in the district and a school resource officer.

According to the school district -- who didn't identify Alestas by name -- he served as an officer and soccer coach at East Hills Middle School.

In a letter to families, the district said Alestas had been placed on administrative leave by the school district and the police department.

"The alleged inappropriate behavior violates community trust in our schools, undermines safety, and is illegal, intolerable, and inexcusable," the letter read. "Our students' physical and emotional safety has been and will continue to be the BASD’s first priority."

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.