Man Arrested in HS Scrimmage Shooting That Killed Teen in Philadelphia

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the death of a 14-year-old boy following a shooting that left four other teens wounded in Philadelphia last month.

Yaaseen Bivins is charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault and related charges in the death of Nicolas Elizalde after a football scrimmage outside Roxborough High School last month, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Police believe Nicolas was merely an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire. The gunmen apparently targeted a specific group as they unleashed a barrage of bullets behind Roxborough High School on Sept. 27.

The gunmen arrived in a sports utility vehicle. It stayed parked near the area of the scrimmage for about six minutes, waiting for the scrimmage between three schools to finish, police said. Other players passed the SUV, but the gunmen waited for a specific group to walk by before they jumped out and began firing.

The shooters fired at least 61 bullets, Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said. One of the bullets struck Elizalde in the chest, killing him.

All five gunmen got away in the light-colored Ford Explorer, and police believe a sixth suspect was behind the wheel.

Also charged in the shooting is 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, whom police have labeled “the person responsible” for the shooting. An arrest warrant on murder, attempted murder and other counts has been issued for the teen, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

