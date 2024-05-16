Police investigate homicide of Lehigh Valley man

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Lehigh Valley Wednesday night.

The Lehigh County Coroner confirmed that 37-year-old David Hittinger of Slatington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, at 10:40 p.m. The coroner would not reveal the location where Hittinger died but said his death was ruled a homicide. An autopsy will be performed on Friday.

The coroner also confirmed Pennsylvania State Police, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are all investigating Hittinger's death.

Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan will reveal more details on Hittinger’s death during a press conference at noon on Friday at the Lehigh County Courthouse in Allentown.

The Lehigh County Coroner and police were spotted on Thursday along the D&L Trail in Slatington. Investigators were also spotted searching an old quarry behind the Northern Lehigh High School. The quarry is located approximately a mile away from the trail.

Officials have not confirmed if the response and search were in connection to Hittinger’s death.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.