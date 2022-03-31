An 8-year-old child fired a gun in the schoolyard of a West Philadelphia charter school Thursday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Police said that no one was hurt when the gun accidentally went off outside of West Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School at 6701 Callowhill Street around 8:55 a.m.

The boy had the gun inside the school then fired it in the schoolyard, police said. In a brief statement, police didn't reveal where the 8-year-old got the gun.

The school was locked down for about 20 minutes after the shooting, police said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said they recovered the gun and took the child into custody.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead later in the morning, yellow police tape could be seen blocking off part of the schoolyard.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.