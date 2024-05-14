It's a crime that police say often embarrasses the victim and those behind internet sextortion count on that embarrassment in order to get what they want.

But, when the victims speak up the cases can lead investigators to more victims.

Sextortion is against the law in Pennsylvania and police often suspect the cases go unreported because of the embarrassment it can cause.

Police say that Antonio Nieves of Birdsboro, Berks County, has been arrested and charged for alleged sextortion.

Internet data pinpointed activity from an anonymous Instagram account.

"You're never anonymous online. There's always some way to trace it back," Bensalem Police Sgt. Glenn Vandegrift said.

A woman went to the police to figure out where harassing posts were coming from and the man they say was behind them.

"A female victim reported it. She was receiving messages threatening that they were going to post nude photographs of her online if she didn't provide more nude photographs. She said that the Instagram account was from an anonymous user and she also had some information that she received over Snapchat," Vandegrift said.

Police say that the person behind the account harassed the victim but she was unable to determine who was sending the messages.

"Just because you create an account and you don't tie your name to it doesn't mean you're not going to get caught," Vandegrift warns.

Police say the accounts were eventually traced back to Antonio Nieves and according to court documents he made admissions to police as to what he had done.

Investigators say Nieves knew the victim and had images of her from when she was a teenager.

It's one reason why police are warning everyone to never exchange intimate photos with anyone because they can be altered and used against you.

And, if you ever get these harassing messages, even from an account you can't put a name to, don't let the embarrassment or fear keep you from reporting it.

Nieves is charged in this case and was released on $60,000 unsecured bail.

When NBC10 went to the home listed on court documents for Nieves, no one answered the door.

Police give credit to the victim in the case and urge any others to come forward.

"Please report this because you're a victim in these cases and there could be numerous other victims out there," Vandegrift explained.

Police say that often people are contacted through social media or even gaming websites. Sometimes, victims think that if they provide the images no one will know, but they say that opens the door for victims to be used over and over again.

Once the images are out there, officials say they can then be used by others.

If you know anything about this or other cases involving internet sextortion, call police.