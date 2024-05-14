Jewish people, rabbis and allies block Center City traffic, call for divestment from Israel

Protestors have gathered in Center City on Tuesday morning to block traffic and call for an end to investment in Israel that could be used to fund the war in Gaza.

At about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, organizers with Jewish Voice for Peace, which calls itself a human rights organization, gathered, what they claimed were at least "350 Jewish Philadelphians, rabbis, faith leaders and allies" to call for institutions and individuals to stop investing funds that could be spent to fund the ongoing war in Gaza.

“I personally divested from Israel bonds, and I’m here today, alongside hundreds of other Jews and allies to call for divestment by our community institutions—including the state of Pennsylvania,” Sarah Bishop-Stone, a Jewish Philadelphian and Jewish Voice for Peace-Philadelphia member, said in a statement ahead of the day's protest.

Police were on site, and, in a statement, organizers said they planned to stop traffic on Walnut and Broad streets.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The protestors held signs that read: “Genocide funded here” and “Jews say Divest from Israel Bonds," as the blocked the street in front of the offices of the Development Corporation For Israel.

In a statement, organizers of the protest said that they wanted to specifically highlight a call for the Pennsylvania Treasury to divest its almost $100 million in Israel Bonds.

Contacted Tuesday, officials with the Development Corporation For Israel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.