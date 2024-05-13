Philadelphia

Man shot and killed at a corner store in Point Breeze, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Philadelphia police are looking for two women after a man was shot and killed at a corner store in North Philadelphia Monday night.

At around 6:40 p.m. police were called to the area of 20th and Federal streets in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and one to his leg. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

Chief Police Inspector Scott Small said the victim got into an argument with two women. It was one of them that pulled out a gun and shot five times.

Cameras in the store captures the incident.

Police are currently investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
