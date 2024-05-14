Were you "So Sick" of checking TikTok and other social media platforms to find out who will headline the July 4th Philly concert? Well, the announcement has finally arrived and we’re getting “closer” to the big day.

Let's not let one more moment "Tik Tok" by.

Kesha and NE-YO will headline the 2024 Wawa Welcome America Independence Day concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway that comes to a dramatic end with fireworks over Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Wawa Welcome America president and CEO Michael Delbene will make the official announcement during a 10 a.m. news conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the City Hall Courtyard. You can watch their announcement live in the video embedded above.

But, before the concert headliners and other big events became official, NBC10 was first to reveal details about all the free fun.

Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician, actress and activist Kesha and three-time time Grammy Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist NE-YO will headline the 2024 Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has a preview of this year's big event.

Take a look at our complete guide to Wawa Welcome America below.

Who is Kesha?

Kesha is a Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician, actress and activist best known for her hit songs "Tik Tok," "Your Love Is My Drug," "We R Who We R," and "Die Young."

Over her career, musician, actress and activist Kesha has earned 10 Top 10 singles, billions of streams, two No. 1 albums, four No. 1 songs on Top 40 radio and nearly 40 million followers across social media. The Grammy-nominated superstar attracts a diverse, passionate and socially engaged global audience who believe in the messages behind her music while critics also have unanimously sung her praises.

Kesha’s ventures outside of music include a top-rated TV program, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise, and a cosmetics line, all of which spotlight an artist whose passion, talent and charm has earned her legions of fans. Additionally, the popstar has been a staunch advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and animal welfare through various organizations since the start of her career.

Who is NE-YO?

NE-YO is a three-time Grammy Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose illustrious catalog has generated a combined total of 23 billion streams worldwide.

His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple-platinum. Since then, the Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has racked up a collection of global hits including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” and “Push Back” [feat. Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don].”

Additionally, NE-YO has proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the recording studio and on stage, penning bangers like Rihanna’s “Unfaithful,” “Russian Roulette,” and “Take a Bow,” along with Beyoncé’s 2006 breakup anthem “Irreplaceable” and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion and Mario, among others.

NE-YO has also leveraged his platform as a musician to pivot into acting. His film and television credits include NBC’s "World of Dance," Netflix’s "Dance Monsters," "Empire," "Stomp the Yard," "Save the Last Dance," "Battle: Los Angeles," George Lucas' "Red Tails," "The Wiz Live!," Starz’ "Step Up: High Water," "Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding" and "The Sound of Christmas." He will be starring in the upcoming season of 50 Cent’s acclaimed drama series "BMF" on STARZ.

What is the Wawa Welcome America Festival?

The Wawa Welcome America Festival is Philadelphia’s 16-day celebration for free events. The 2024 festival will feature an expanded lineup of free multicultural & multigenerational events throughout Philadelphia and will culminate on July 4th on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with a free star-studded concert featuring Kesha and NE-YO followed by fireworks.

What will the 2024 Wawa Welcome America Festival feature?

Once again, Wawa Welcome America will feature a lineup of tried-and-true programming that Philadelphians have come to know and love, combined with new events designed to showcase and celebrate the rich multicultural fabric of Philadelphia, all while activating iconic public spaces across our great city.

As Wawa Welcome America continues to grow and expand leading up to America’s 250th birthday in 2026, this year’s festival will feature a slate of world class talent designed to put Philadelphia and the festival on a global stage.

With a continued focus on arts, culture, education, wellness, history, and performance, the 2024 festival will feature beloved programming such as concerts, fireworks, block parties, complimentary museum access, Wawa Hoagie Day, and more.

Wawa Welcome America is continuing its dedication to making the festival inclusive and multi-cultural and will once again include a slate of programming in commemoration of Juneteenth, along with the 40-plus year tradition of Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta, celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage through food, dance and music in late June.

When will the 2024 Wawa Welcome America Festival take place?

The 2024 festival will again begin on June 19 and run until July 4.

Where and when can I watch the July 4th Philly concert?

Prior to the concert, guests will enjoy a collaborative performance by DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime Philly on the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage on the Parkway 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The concert will begin on the main stage at 7 p.m. and end with a breathtaking fireworks display. It will be televised live during primetime in its entirety on NBC10 & simulcast from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4th on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

The concert will be followed by Philadelphia’s largest annual fireworks display over the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway courtesy of Wawa beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The free concert will also be livestreamed on the NBC Philadelphia News channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto and Xumo Play as well as NBC10.com. The concert will be streamed in Spanish on Telemundo Noreste on Roku and Samsung TV Plus as well as Telemundo62.com enabling viewers to watch on any device.

Do I need tickets for the Wawa Welcome America concert?

Entry to the July 4th Concert & Fireworks is free and tickets are not required. Gates open at 4 p.m. All guests must enter at Logan Circle at 20th Street through the secure checkpoint, including magnetometers. Bags and beings are subject to search.

Wawa Welcome America will provide multiple opportunities for attendees to obtain free tickets to the front section of the July 4th Concert + Fireworks, including ticket giveaways around the city prior to the festival and at select festival events, as well as the ability to download free tickets right to their device.

Note that while tickets are not required to attend the July 4th Concert + Fireworks, tickets are required for the front section, closest to the stage.

Saturday, June 1 | 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Xfinity Live! | 1100 S. Pattison Ave. Join us at Xfinity Live! before the Phillies game to experience a Wawa Welcome America takeover on the outside Plaza and turf field. Guests of all ages can enjoy free face painting, a meet and greet with Mickey Morandini, former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star second baseman (3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.), free snacks including Rita's Water Ice and Tastykake Krimpets, and a chance to spin the prize wheel, featuring tickets to the front section of the July 4th Concert + Fireworks on the Parkway! Guests can also enjoy a performance by At The Apollo on the Plaza stage. Saturday, June 1 | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | outside The Fillmore | 29 E. Allen St. Spin the Wawa Welcome America prize wheel for a chance to win tickets to the front section of the July 4th Concert + Fireworks on the Parkway! Additional giveaways courtesy of Tastykake and UTZ.

Festival Events - Stop by the Wawa Welcome America tent at festival events for a chance to win tickets to the front section of the July 4th Concert + Fireworks, along with other fun festival giveaways.

Ticket Tuesdays - Beginning June 4, tickets to the front section of the July 4th Concert + Fireworks will be available each Tuesday on july4thphilly.com through July 2. Guests will be able to download tickets through Ticketmaster at no cost.

When and where can I watch the Wawa Welcome America fireworks?

Courtesy of Wawa, the tradition of July 4th fireworks returns to the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The complete fireworks spectacular will be televised live on NBC10 at 9:30 p.m. and simulcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

The fireworks will be live streamed on the NBC Philadelphia News channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto and Xumo Play as well as NBC10.com. The fireworks will be streamed in Spanish on Telemundo Noreste on Roku and Samsung TV Plus as well as Telemundo62.com enabling viewers to watch on any device.

Where can I get the full festival schedule and information?

Here’s a breakdown of all the 2024 Wawa Welcome America Festival events:

Free Museum Days

Philadelphia’s most notable museums, cultural institutions, and attractions will open their doors free of charge, or, for an optional pay-what-you-wish donation, throughout the entire festival.

The full Free Museum Day Series includes:

Times per museum may vary.

Wednesday, June 19, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | African American Museum in Philadelphia * courtesy of Wawa, pre-registration required

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | African American Museum in Philadelphia courtesy of Wawa, pre-registration required Thursday, June 20, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Independence Seaport Museum (Building only Free); 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Independence Seaport Museum (Building only Free); 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts Friday, June 21, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Historic Rittenhouse *pre-registration required; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Christ Church Preservation Trust; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. | The Print Center

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Historic Rittenhouse *pre-registration required; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Christ Church Preservation Trust; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. | The Print Center Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Woodford Mansion Museum; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Lemon Hill Mansion Museum; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Science History Institute; noon - 4 p.m. | WPCA/Paul Robeson House & Museum *pre-registration required

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Woodford Mansion Museum; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Lemon Hill Mansion Museum; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Science History Institute; noon - 4 p.m. | WPCA/Paul Robeson House & Museum *pre-registration required Sunday, June 23, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Laurel Hill Mansion; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Strawberry Mansion Museum

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Laurel Hill Mansion; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Strawberry Mansion Museum Monday, June 24, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Free Library of Philadelphia Rare Book Department

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Free Library of Philadelphia Rare Book Department Tuesday, June 25, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Stenton *pre-registration required; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. | The Underground Railroad Museum at the Historic Belmont Mansion; noon - 4 p.m. | Elfreth’s Alley Museum

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Stenton *pre-registration required; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. | The Underground Railroad Museum at the Historic Belmont Mansion; noon - 4 p.m. | Elfreth’s Alley Museum Wednesday, June 26, 10 a.m. - 5 PM | Woodmere Museum; noon - 4 p.m. | Wyck Historic House; noon - 6 p.m. | The Fabric Workshop Museum

10 a.m. - 5 PM | Woodmere Museum; noon - 4 p.m. | Wyck Historic House; noon - 6 p.m. | The Fabric Workshop Museum Thursday, June 27, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | National Constitution Center * courtesy of Wawa

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | National Constitution Center courtesy of Wawa Friday, June 28, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Fireman’s Hall Museum; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Penn Museum *pre-registration required; noon - 4 p.m. | Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion Victorian House Museum & Garden

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Fireman’s Hall Museum; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Penn Museum *pre-registration required; noon - 4 p.m. | Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion Victorian House Museum & Garden Saturday, June 29, 9:30 a.m. - 3:20 p.m. | The Masonic Temple, Library, and Museum; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Arch Street Meeting House; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | American Philosophical Society Museum

9:30 a.m. - 3:20 p.m. | The Masonic Temple, Library, and Museum; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Arch Street Meeting House; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | American Philosophical Society Museum Sunday, June 30, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum; noon - 4 p.m. | American Swedish Historical Museum

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum; noon - 4 p.m. | American Swedish Historical Museum Monday, July 1, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | The Mutter Museum *pre-registration required; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | National Liberty Museum *pre-registration required; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | The Barnes Foundation *pre-registration required; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | The Rodin Museum

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | The Mutter Museum *pre-registration required; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | National Liberty Museum *pre-registration required; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | The Barnes Foundation *pre-registration required; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | The Rodin Museum Tuesday, July 2, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Carpenters’ Hall Museum

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Carpenters’ Hall Museum Wednesday, July 3, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Wagner Free Institute Museum; 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Academy of Natural Sciences *pre-registration required; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History; 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Eastern State Penitentiary *pre-registration required

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Wagner Free Institute Museum; 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Academy of Natural Sciences *pre-registration required; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History; 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Eastern State Penitentiary *pre-registration required Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Cliveden; noon - 2 p.m. | Johnson House Historic Site *pre-registration required

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Juneteenth Block Party & Free Museum Day at AAMP

Join the African American Museum in Philadelphia for an unforgettable celebration of freedom and culture during the annual Juneteenth Block Party in partnership with Wawa Welcome America. All are welcome to unite to celebrate freedom through music as we honor this year’s theme, "Rhythms of Liberation: Celebrating Juneteenth Through Music,” during Black Music Month. There will be live musical entertainment, a vendor village, food trucks, interactive experiences, and activities for the whole family!

Enjoy a lineup of sensational live performances hosted by WURD Radio personalities Tiffany Bacon and Andrea Lawful-Sanders; Get ready to jam with hip-hop legends, this year’s headliners Kid 'n Play, groove to the beats of Rich Medina spinning the best in R&B, hip-hop, jazz, and more, and feel the melodic vibes of Seraiah Nicole and West Philly’s favorite band, Suede Lace; Celebrate the essence of Juneteenth with the soul-stirring poetry of Kai Davis, Philadelphia's newly appointed Poet Laureate, as her words echo the resilience, triumph, and spirit of African American heritage; Free museum access courtesy of Wawa - discover the stories and legacies of African American history and culture; Explore the Vendor Village, showcasing a curated selection of small Black-owned businesses, offering unique treasures that celebrate Black culture, heritage, and entrepreneurship; Discover a wealth of attractions, including a Children’s Zone, delicious cuisine, educational exhibits, and interactive experiences that celebrate the spirit of Juneteenth and the pursuit of freedom and equality for all.

The event concludes with a pivotal conversation entitled “Shattering the Glass Ceiling: African American Women in Politics” moderated by Broadcast Journalist, Soledad O’ Brien.

The event takes place on Wednesday, June 19, noon to 7 p.m., African American Museum in Philadelphia, 7th & Arch Street.

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Jefferson Einstein Community Day

Come together with friends and family for an evening of fun at Cherashore Playground, hosted by Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital. Guests will enjoy entertainment, free food, including samples of Rita’s Water Ice, giveaways, lawn games, local vendors, and the opportunity to learn about healthcare services and job opportunities at Jefferson Health.

The event takes place on Thursday, June 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cherashore Playground on 8th Street and Olney Avenue.

Friday, June 21, 2024

Kidchella Music Festival

Dance, play, create! Kids of all ages can enjoy this free music festival, celebrating Smith Memorial’s 125th Anniversary, featuring Emmy® Award winning Alex & The Kaleidoscope, Johnny Shortcake, City Love, Ill Doots, and the Soundspace Performing Arts dance troupe. Prior to the main concert at 5:00pm, the World Cafe Live Up Next Stage will showcase talented local youth performers curated by World Café Live. Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy dynamic performances, art stations, mouthwatering treats, exciting giveaways, and more! Kidchella offers something special for everyone to enjoy. This vibrant celebration will take place on Smith Memorial’s spacious front lawn, promising a comfortable and scenic experience and convenient parking. It’s not just a concert; it’s a community celebration. *Pre-registration is strongly encouraged as there is limited capacity.

The event takes place on Friday, June 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse on 3500 Reservoir Drive

Saturday, June 22, 2024, and Sunday, June 23, 2024

Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta, supported by PECO

This two-day festival unites people of all ages through music, dance, and cuisine to celebrate Hispanic culture and heritage. New this year - Philadelphia’s largest event of its kind will move to the John F. Kennedy Bridge at 20th & John F. Kennedy Boulevard. Both days are jam packed with great performances, including legendary artist Joseph Fonseca, an icon of merengue music, and Huey Dunbar, one of the most prominent representatives of the history of salsa in all the Hispanic countries. While there, guests can delve into cultural cuisine at the Oasis supported by the Philadelphia International Airport and explore the many vendors and activations, including the Well-being on Wheels presented by Independence Blue Cross, featuring free health screenings, wellness information, and nutrition takeaways. This event is produced in partnership with Concilio. Concilio is a non-profit organization located in North Philadelphia that has been serving the community since 1962.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. , 20th & John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Monday, June 24, 2024

Declaration House Block Party

Celebrate the opening of Monument Lab’s newest exhibition at the Declaration House at Independence National Historical Park. This block party will commemorate the unveiling of Sonya Clark’s The Descendants of Monticello with special performances and will showcase several historic and artistic organizations from the area, including the African American Museum in Philadelphia, PhillyCAM, and more. This event is in partnership with Monument Lab at Independence National Historical Park.

The event takes place on Monday, June 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Declaration House on 7th Street between Market and Chestnut streets.

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Celebration of Innovation and Education, in partnership with Jefferson

Celebrate Jefferson’s 200th anniversary with our special event!

The event takes place on Tuesday, June 25, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jefferson Plaza on 12th and Chestnut streets.

More details on this event to come.

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

'Rocky' Movie Night

A Wawa Welcome America tradition returns. Fans of all ages can again enjoy a free screening of the timeless classic, Rocky, on the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Guests are encouraged to come early to experience the new Rocky Shop and enjoy food and drinks from local food trucks and the pop-up beer garden produced by the Constellation Culinary Group. Free snacks will also be available courtesy of UTZ and Tastykake.

Attendees can immerse themselves in the spirit of Rocky by participating in one of two free 30-minute Rumble Boxing classes at the base of the steps. From first time boxers to elite fighters, all are welcome, no matter their current fitness level. The two Rocky-themed free classes will offer an intense, dynamic shadow boxing & strength training workout set to old school favorites and new school beats. Advance class registration is encouraged. Visit july4thphilly.com to pre-register.

This event is in partnership with Independence Visitor Center & One Cathedral Square. Activities, including the Rumble Boxing classes, will begin at 6 p.m. while the movie will begin at 8 p.m.

The event takes place Wednesday, June 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on 26th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Wawa Hoagie Day

Join Wawa for historic Hoagie Day, honoring local heroes, and building and serving 25,000 Wawa Shorti Hoagies. Hoagies will be served FREE at Noon along Arch Street between 5th & 6th Streets in the Independence Mall area. Guests can enjoy entertainment, including a performance by Voices of Service, a singing quartet of military veterans, along with free admission to the National Constitution Center all day - which includes a special Wawa History exhibit showing their more than 100 years of Philadelphia roots.

The event takes place Thursday, June 27, at noon on Arch Street between 5th and 6th streets at Independence Mall.

Friday, June 28, 2024

Our America Now, presented as part of the First Person Arts Festival

Our America Now, presented as part of the First Person Arts Festival, will feature five signature events, highlighting Wawa Welcome America’s ongoing commitment to create platforms for artists to have courageous conversations about what it means to be an American. The First Person Arts Festival is a one-of-a-kind storytelling festival dedicated to presenting art based on real-life stories by well-known and emerging artists across disciplines–and from around the world. Artists will include Marc Lamont Hill, Betty J. Smithsonian, Roxane Gay, and Chris Gethard, and First Person Arts 2023/2024 StorySlam season winners. Thanks to the partnership with Wawa Welcome America, for the first time, the First Person Arts Festival will be completely free. For more information about the events and how to pre-register, visit www.firstpersonarts.org.

Here’s a breakdown of the five “Our America Now” events running June 28 to July 2:

Our America Now: TRIGGER, a courageous conversation about gun violence

TRIGGER is both a call to understanding and a call to action about the roles we play in combatting the gun violence epidemic in Philadelphia and beyond. TRIGGER features storytellers from Philadelphia sharing their lived experiences with gun violence and their shared search for hope, help, and healing. Join Marc Lamont Hill and other TRIGGER storytellers for a live talk-back session with the community.

TRIGGER is directed by Glenn Holsten. Produced by FreshFly Films and presented by the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services, the DBHIDS Division of Planning Innovation, and the DBHIDS Engaging Males of Color Initiative. This event is FREE and presented as part of the First Person Arts Festival in collaboration with the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services. Pre-registration required.

The event takes place on Friday, June 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Philadelphia Film Society East on 125 S. 2nd Street.

Our America Now: Speechless GrandSlam

Who is the “Best Philly Storyteller”? Find out at World Cafe Live Lounge LIVE! This season, these Philly storytellers wowed audiences with amazing stories never saying sorry for who they are. Now, it’s time for them to compete for $250 and bragging rights for the year! Join host Betty J Smithsonian and guest judge Lamarr Todd for a fun night filled with the best stories in Philly. This event is FREE and is presented as part of the First Person Arts Festival. Pre-registration required.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 29, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at World Café Live on 3025 Walnut Street.

Our America Now: A Conversation with Roxane Gay

Join New York Times bestselling author and columnist Roxane Gay for a conversation about sharing our own stories on our own terms. This event is FREE and is presented as part of the First Person Arts Festival. Pre-registration required.

The event takes place on Monday, July 1, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Free Library of Philadelphia on Parkway Central Library on 1901 Vine Street.

Our America Now: Beautiful/Anonymous with Chris Gethard

The event takes place on Tuesday, July 2, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Independence Concert Stage presented by VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, Independence National Historical Park at 6th & Market Streets.

Celebration of Black Music Month

Join us as we celebrate Black Music Month, which was founded in Philadelphia. Hosted and curated by Philadelphia music legend Dyana Williams, this brand new celebration will feature multiple different expressions of black music, performed by some of Philadelphia's most well-known and sought-after black musicians. Guests will be treated to incredible music, food, and cocktails under the stars at the iconic Dell Music Center. This event is presented in partnership with The Recording Academy Philadelphia Chapter.

The event takes place on Friday, June 28, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dell Music Center on 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive.

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Avenue of the Arts Block Party, presented by PNC and in partnership with the Ensemble Arts Philly

The Avenue of the Arts comes to life with entertainment, art, food and more! Enjoy high-powered entertainment on the PNC Arts Alive Stage and the PA Lottery Groove Stage from local and world-renowned artists, including Carla Gamble, Javon Newman, Omar Wilson, Verbosity, WeRRedemption, Will Elsworth, winners from the I AM PHL contest presented by PhillyGoes2College and Vanguard, and more! Snap a photo in NBC’s The Voice coach’s chair, take a stroll down PNC Arts Alive Alley, showcasing local artisans, or peruse 'Philly Fresh Market,' where locally sourced delights await at our farmers market. Kids and kids-at-heart can immerse themselves in 'Avenue of Amusement,' filled with nostalgic carnival games and thrilling entertainment for all ages. Challenge friends to a game of ping pong or immerse yourself in the art of fashion with a free show from Philly Fashion Week. Our furry friends can also join in the fun. Avenue of the Barks, hosted by Emancipet nonprofit veterinary, will feature dog-friendly games, dog wading pools to cool off in, vendors and more. New this year! The Kimmel Center’s FREE Party on the Plaza will feature a patriotic performance by The Philadelphia Orchestra. There is sure to be something for everyone at this unforgettable block party experience!

The event takes place on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on South Broad Street between Walnut and Pine streets.

The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Concert & Waterfront Fireworks

The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” will put on a patriotic, all-star concert followed by a thrilling fireworks display over the Delaware River Waterfront.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 29, at 8 p.m. on the Delaware River Waterfront.

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Gospel on Independence featuring Tamela Mann

Join us for a moving and soul-stirring performance by the Welcome America Mass Choir under the direction of Austin Woodlin and Zak Williams, debuting Created 4 This dance ensemble and 215 Gospel performers. This year’s performance, hosted by WDAS Patty Jackson, pays tribute to 1 Corinthians 13:13 - And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love. This year’s Gospel on Independence headliner is Grammy-Award winning gospel singer and actress Tamela Mann.

Along with her Grammy Award, Mann has earned many other accolades and honors, including multiple NAACP Image Awards, a Billboard Music Award, an American Music Award, and a BET Award. In 2022, she was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame. In 2023, she broke the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart with ten of her songs topping the chart.

The event takes place on Sunday, June 30, at 7 p.m. on the Independence Concert Stage presented by Visit Philadelphia, at Independence National Historical Park at 6th & Market Streets.

Monday, July 1, 2024

Philadelphia Zoo 150th Anniversary Celebration

Join us at the Philadelphia Zoo to celebrate the 150th anniversary of America’s first zoo. Guests of all ages can enjoy performances, face painting, arts and crafts, games and more! This free celebration will also feature unique opportunities to see some of your favorite animals and their keepers in an up-close and unique way. Guests can enjoy free admission to the Philadelphia Zoo 3:00pm-5:00pm, on a first come first served basis.

The event takes place Monday, July 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Philadelphia Zoo on 3400 W. Girard Avenue.

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Red, White, & Blue To-Do

A partnership of cultural and historical institutions and Old City businesses, the Philadelphia Historic District has created a new event for 2024 and beyond—the Red, White, & Blue To-Do—to take place on July 2. John Adams declared that July 2 should be a day of “pomp and parade” from one end of the continent to the other. Philadelphia’s Historic District will welcome the world to celebrate in the place where it all began. The Red, White, & Blue To-Do will take place throughout America’s most historic square mile with the Red, White, & Blue To-Do Pomp & Parade, festooned decor, concerts, games, extended visitation hours at area historic attractions, restaurant specials, and much more. The Red, White, & Blue To-Do will debut on July 2, 2024, continuing to get bigger and more joyful each July 2 through 2026 and beyond, creating memories for residents and visitors.

The event takes place on Tuesday, July 2, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Historic Distance and various locations.

Go 4th & Learn: Carpenters’ Hall 250th Anniversary

Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of Carpenters’ Hall, the host of the First Continental Congress in 1774, with entertainment, games and a unique model of this historic treasure built with LEGO® bricks. Experience the excitement of classic live science demonstrations from The Franklin Institute, celebrating its 200th anniversary. Plus, exercise your own creativity with LEGO bricks and explore the impacts of climate change through interactive activities that educate and inspire.

The event takes place on Tuesday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carpenters’ Hall on 320 Chestnut Street.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Salute to Service: The United States Army Field Band featuring LeAnn Rimes, supported by Freedom Mortgage

The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus presents “America the Beautiful,” a celebration of all there is to love about our nation. Take in unparalleled natural landscapes and meet the warm and welcoming people on a musical and visual journey across our country. We honor the veterans of every generation who answered the call to defend this great land and recognize the Soldiers standing guard today in more than 140 countries around the world who are proud to call America “home.”

This year, the Army Field Band will be accompanied by international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter LeAnn Rimes. Rimes has won two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won "Best New Artist" making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win "Artist of the Year" at the Billboard Music Awards. In 2022, LeAnn was presented with the prestigious ASCAP Golden Note Award, which is an award presented to genre-spanning songwriters, composers and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones.

Out of the 63 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, LeAnn's ballad "How Do I Live" holds the record as Billboard's Hot 100 all-time No. 1 hit by a female artist and currently ranks No. 6 on Billboard's "Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs" list. 15 of her multi-genre singles are Top 10 hits, including "Can't Fight the Moonlight," which went No. 1 in 11 countries.

The event takes place on Wednesday, July 3, at 7 p.m. on the Independence Concert Stage presented by Visit Philadelphia, Independence National Historical Park at 6th & Market Streets.

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony, Presented by Freedom Mortgage and Supported by Visit Philadelphia

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award honors a non-profit organization and its volunteers serving Philadelphia by providing services that build stronger communities through preserving our independence, protecting our safety, and mentoring and inspiring our youth. Submissions are being accepted through May 31, 2024. Four of the most compelling stories will be chosen for voting by the public. Voting will occur from June 13 – June 28, 2024. The winning organization will receive a $50,000 grant from The Wawa Foundation, and three finalists will each receive a $10,000 grant. The Wawa Foundation Hero Award will be announced during the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony on July 4. 2024. For more information on The Wawa Foundation Hero Award terms and conditions or to submit an entry, please visit www.TheWawaFoundation.org.

About the Celebrate Freedom Award

The Celebrate Freedom Contest is open to all service members, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers. Entrants submit an essay of 1,500 characters or less based on their personal experience that answers the question: “What does freedom mean to me?” In 2023, Freedom Mortgage will make a $5 donation to both Feeding America and the USO (United Service Organizations) for each of the first 600 submissions, up to $3,000 total per charity. This donation to Feeding America® will help provide at least 30,000 meals to people facing hunger. The Celebrate Freedom Contest grand prize award winner will receive a trip for two to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to attend the Wawa Welcome America Festival on July 4 and receive a check for $10,000 from Freedom Mortgage. 2024 submissions have officially closed and the winner will be announced on July 4th. For more information visit, freedommortgage.com/celebrate.

Salute to America Independence Day Parade supported by Freedom Mortgage

Celebrate where the nation was born 248 years ago with a patriotic parade featuring dynamic elements commemorating the history and culture that celebrates the people and diversity of our country. The parade will feature national and international groups, including representation from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, New York, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Minnesota, and the Nation of Honduras. The parade kicks off at 11:00 a.m. starting at 2nd & Market Streets and continuing to City Hall.

The event takes place Thursday, July 4, at 11 a.m. at East Market Street between 2nd Street and City Hall.

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks

Find all the details on the July 4th Concert & Fireworks on top of this article.