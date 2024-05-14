Pennsylvania

I-95 closed after vehicle strikes home in Delaware County

All lanes on I-95 are currently closed in both directions between Exit 4 and Exit 6 in Pennsylvania

By David Chang

A portion of Interstate 95 in Chester, Pennsylvania, is closed after a car crashed into a nearby home.

SkyForce10 was over a black vehicle that crashed into a house near 12th and Kerlin streets in Chester, Delaware County, around noon on Tuesday.

All lanes on I-95 are currently closed in both directions between Exit 4 and Exit 6. A massive police presence could be seen in the area, including on the Exit 5 ramp for Kerlin Street.

Local and state police from both Delaware and Pennsylvania could be seen responding to the scene and a SWAT team surrounded a home in the area. SkyForce10 captured a police vehicle ramming into a damaged maroon car outside the same home that was struck by the black vehicle.

Police have not yet revealed what led to the crash and police response or if anyone was seriously injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Pennsylvania
