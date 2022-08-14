Radnor Township

Recue Efforts Underway as Theft Suspect Gets Stuck in Culvert

By Deanna Durante

A rescue truck parks at the entrance of a tunnel.
NBC10

Rescue efforts were underway after a suspected thief led police on a chase and ended up stuck in a drainage culvert in Delaware County, sources with knowledge of the situation told NBC10.

The man stole something from a CVS and fled from Lower Merion police officers into Radnor Township Sunday afternoon, the sources said. That’s where he allegedly ditched his vehicle and ran before getting stuck in the culvert.

The man was trapped under Conestoga Road at Locust Grove Terrace, the Radnor Township Police Department tweeted.

Rescuers were digging up ground to try and free the man, one source said. It was unclear if he was alive, according to the source.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Radnor Township
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us