Recue Efforts Underway as Theft Suspect Gets Stuck in Culvert

Rescue efforts were underway after a suspected thief led police on a chase and ended up stuck in a drainage culvert in Delaware County, sources with knowledge of the situation told NBC10.

The man stole something from a CVS and fled from Lower Merion police officers into Radnor Township Sunday afternoon, the sources said. That’s where he allegedly ditched his vehicle and ran before getting stuck in the culvert.

The man was trapped under Conestoga Road at Locust Grove Terrace, the Radnor Township Police Department tweeted.

Rescuers were digging up ground to try and free the man, one source said. It was unclear if he was alive, according to the source.