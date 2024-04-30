Plans to reopen popular Ocean City amusement park delayed again

With summer fast approaching, frustration surrounds the project to rebuild a popular amusement park in Ocean City.

Officials said another delay has occurred in Playland's Castaway Cove efforts to rebuild after the 2021 fire that destroyed its arcade building.

Construction on the new building might not be finished until the fall. The original goal was to open in the summer of 2022, but the project hit a series of hold-ups.

Playland's Castaway Cove Vice President Brian Hartley said the shore's ongoing building boom and high demand for contractors significantly slowed down Playland's timeline.

The new plan calls for the return of the Playland's beloved pirate ship, which was lost in the fire, the new one will be bigger and more elaborate.

Officials said the building that burned down was mostly wood, but the new one is being constructed with concrete, steel, and sheetrock to significantly reduce the risk of another destructive fire.