Levittown man arrested after $190K stolen from car parked at Bensalem gas station

Police in Bensalem, Bucks County, have announced the arrest and charging of a 43-year-old man from Levittown who, allegedly, broke into a vehicle at a gas station in Bensalem and stole $190,000.

Law enforcement officials have arrested Christopher Plytas, 43, of Levittown after an incident that happened on Monday. He has been charged with theft and related offenses.

According to police, the incident that Plytas has been charged in happened at about 5 p.m. on Monday, April 29, after the victim -- who owns a company that operates skill machines throughout the region -- had a vehicle parked at a Conoco Gas Station along the 2700 block of Knights Road.

Inside the vehicle, officials said, there were boxes containing $190,000.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The incident, official said, happened as the victim was inside the gas station servicing one of these skills games.

While the victim was inside the business, a couple in a white Kia Optima parked next to the victim's car and, as can be seen in surveillance video shared online by law enforcement officials, a man gets out of the Kia, breaks into the back seat window and removes boxes from the car.

The man then, as shown on the video, tosses the boxes to a woman sitting in the front seat of the Kia before hopping back into his car and driving away.

According to police, on Tuesday, officials were able to identify Plytas as the owner of the Kia -- noting this same vehicle with front end damage had been involved in a crash in Bristol back in October of last year.

Police located Plytas at an apartment in Croydon where, officials said, he was arrested without incident.

According to police, after a search of the apartment -- and Plytas' Kia Optima in the parking lot -- investigators seized narcotics, paraphernalia, clothing and about $40,000 in cash.

Plytas is in custody at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10% of $2,000,000 bail.

Court documents did not list an attorney that could comment on Plytas' behalf.

An investigation is ongoing and, officials said, police are working to determine if the victim was targeted in this incident. They are also trying to find the additional money that was reported, officials said.