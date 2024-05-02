‘I just love to run': For this 80-something, Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is about fun

Jim Assal got hooked on running in high school and never stopped. That was 62 years ago.

"It gives you a better outlook on life. It really does," Assal, who is 81 years old, said. "I just love to run."

His love for running has fueled the now octogenarian through countless races. One of his favorites to run in is the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

"Ask anybody, everyone says that is their favorite race. It is the fast one and it is just so nice," Assal said. " When you see that Navy Yard coming up you really get psyched up. And the crowds! The crowd is just fantastic."

The crowd cheered Assal on in 2023 as he took first place in the 80 & over category by more than 30 minutes.

"There was, I think, 15 other people 80 and over. It was just nice to do that. It felt good," Assal said.

Assal has competed in the Broad Street Run on and off for decades. He said his age may have slowed him down a bit over the years, but it certainly will not keep him from lacing up.

"If I stop running, I'll get old really quick," he said.

Not even a major running injury in 2021 kept Assal from the starting line on Broad Street. After a year of rehab and recovery, Assal made his big return to the race in 2023.

"Last year's Broad Street Run was so rainy. I mean, it was really bad. Everybody was totally soaked. Yet it was fun," Assal said.

For Assal, that is what it is all about. Fun. It is why you will also find him on Lansdale Catholic High School's track most week nights, coaching the next generation of runners.

"He is such an inspiration to them. It shows that age is really just a number," Meghan Callen, the high school's president, said. "We are his biggest fans. We absolutely adore him. Go Jim. Go coach. We love you."

Assal said he feels most himself when he is running and coaching.

At this year's Broad Street Run, Assal is aiming for 10 minute miles. But, he said it is all relative.

"If you finish the race and you are still standing, that is an accomplishment, right?" Assal said.

The even bigger accomplishment for Assal is inspiring others to run after what they enjoy, no matter what.

"Keep on running or keep on doing whatever you do. Tennis, golf, whatever. Keep on doing it," Assal said. "Don't just sit home and watch TV. Well, maybe channel 10! What channel 10."