Police search for missing person in Schuylkill River in Upper Merion

Police are searching for a person who went missing in the Schuylkill River in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania.

The unidentified boater was in the river near the Upper Merion Boathouse along Water Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday when they went missing, officials said.

Upper Merion Police as well as search and rescue personnel from neighboring jurisdictions are all searching for the person, who has not yet been identified.

If you have any information on the boater’s whereabouts, please call Upper Merion Police at 610-265-3232.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.