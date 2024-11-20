Public set to weigh in as City Council hearings on 76ers arena plan resume

After the first meeting to permit the public to have a say before Philadelphia City Council on the the controversial plan to bring a $1.3 billion arena to Center City ran late on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, councilmembers are set to hear from the public in earnest on Wendesday.

And this time, instead of holding off public comment until later in the day, Wednesday's hearing is expected to kick off with testimony from members of the public.

Tuesday was the first time council heard public input on the plan since the package of bills that would clear the way for the arena's construction were proposed back in October -- though, that's not to say some area residents haven't attempted to make their voices heard.

During Tuesday's hearing, council heard from representatives of unions that would be involved in the construction and staffing of the new arena, were it approved. Representatives from the unions, like Daisy Cruz, district director for SEIU 32BJ, a service workers union, spoke roundly in support of the project, often pointing to the creation of jobs and potential economic impact the arena could have on the city.

"A project of this magnitude will be a powerful job creator that the working-class of Philadelphia desperately needs," Cruz said. "We cannot let this opportunity go anywhere else."

And, councilmembers also heard from officials with SEPTA -- that is currently planning a "historic" fare hike in order to deal with, what officials called, a "transit death spiral" -- who told legislators that the mass transit provider would not be able to foot the bill of any improvements or investments into the system in order to accommodate the impact the new stadium could have on transit.

Also, throughout the day, a number of activists and organizers provided a variety of perspectives on the arena plan, like, Domenic Vitiello, an assistant professor of city planning and urban studies at the University of Pennsylvania.

Vitiello argued that the arena could have the opposite effect of the proposal. It could be damaging to the city's economic growth, instead of promoting it.

"In reality, arenas are a bad form of economic development, especially for downtowns," he told councilmembers on Tuesday. "This is a bad deal in so many ways."

Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the public will be able to provide input directly to City Council members. After a break for lunch, City Council will resume with testimony on the project from Dr. Walter Tsou, former Philadelphia Health Commissioner, as well as Daniel Killinger, the president of the National Real Estate Development and National Real Estate Advisors; Ed Grose, the executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, the president and CEO of the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE, Regina A. Hairston, among others.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as the City council hearing on the plan for a new arena for the 76ers unfolds on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

Upcoming hearings on the arena plan

There will be additional hearings to allow members of the public to provide testimony on the area plan to City Council.

Officials said that there will be portions of hearings on Nov. 20 and 26 that will include public testimony and there will be entire hearings on Nov. 21, 2024 and Dec. 2, 2024 that will be reserved for public testimony, as well.

City Council is hearing testimony on a package of bills -- all submitted by City Councilmember Mark Squilla (D-1st dist.) -- that relate to the proposal to construct a $1.3 billion arena to Center City, between Market and Filbert streets at 10th and 11th streets.

Many in the communities closest to the proposed site of the arena have long opposed the plan.

Also, City Council has also created a website to provide additional information on the ongoing Sixers arena deliberations. It's here: https://phlcouncil.com/arena-info/.

City officials said the website also gives the public information on how to sign up to testify and give public comments during the upcoming arena hearings.

Overall, City Council is expected to host a total of eight days of hearings throughout the month of November and into early December on the proposed 76ers arena.

How to sign up to testify

Members of the public who would like to testify at upcoming hearings can sign up by phone or email.

If you would like to testify at an upcoming hearing, call the Chief Clerk’s Office at 215-686-3407 or email at arena.hearings@phila.gov by 3 p.m. the day before they want to testify and submit the following information:

• Full name

• Telephone Number

• Identify the bill number or resolution number or numbers that will be addressed.

• Specify which date you want to testify.

Speakers who submit the above information will be placed on a list to testify at the specific hearing they have selected, officials said.

Anyone can also come to the Nov. 20, 21, 26 and Dec. 2 public comment sessions inside Room 400, on the fourth floor of City Hall and sign up and testify at that day’s hearing.

If anyone needs translation services during the Sixers Arena hearings, contact the Chief Clerk’s Office at 215-686-3407 or arena.hearings@phila.gov.

