‘Hands off Chinatown': Thousands rally against 76 Place arena proposal

Opponents of the proposed "76 Place" arena sent a message to project developers and city leaders in the pouring rain in Center City on Saturday, Sept. 7.

"Hands off Chinatown," the crowd chanted.

Saturday afternoon's rally was the latest in a series of planned demonstrations organized by the Save Chinatown Coalition.

“We know that this is a bad idea because it will displace the residents of Chinatown. They will be displaced and forgotten," Shawmar Pitts, of Philly Thrive, said.

If approved, 76 Place will stand on the border of Chinatown at the site of the current Fashion District.

Developers say the privately funded project would not displace any businesses or homes in the area.

Those who oppose it though say it will cause congestion, indirect displacement and gentrification.

The debate over whether to build the arena comes after two big recent developments.

The Sixers already have a practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

And now, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, with the governor's support is trying to court them to build across the river on state land. Their pitch includes $500 million in bond incentives.

“I think there’s lots of other viable options that don’t involve destroying a thriving community. So, I think anywhere else that it goes that can help make sure that we keep, that we don’t lose something that’s deeply valuable, is great," Philadelphia resident Ximena Violante said.

In response to New Jersey's pitch, the team said in a statement, “The reality is we are running out of time to reach an agreement that will allow the 76’ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season. As a result, we must take all potential options seriously, including this one.”

Then, earlier this week, NBC10 learned that Comcast Spectacor, which owns the team's current home at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, is proposing an alternative plan that would turn the Fashion District into a biomedical research facility.

“We need to hear more about it. It’s already better just by the fact that it will not be demolition and reconstruction, which is also an environmental nightmare," Debbie Wei, of the Save Chinatown Coalition, said.

The Save Chinatown Coalition said that Saturday's rally is one of many planned for the Fall.

Comcast is the parent company of NBC10.