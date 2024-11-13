Round two of public hearings on the proposed 76ers arena put their development team in the hot seat on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and the Philadelphia City Council wasn’t liking what they heard.

A main talking point was the $50 million Community Benefits Agreement, money that the Sixers team would be committing to local businesses, youth, and social and educational programs.

Many councilmembers made it clear that if they were to vote yes on this arena proposal the Sixers need to put more money in.

Representatives from the Sixers development team emphasized how their $50 million commitment to the community would better Philadelphia. Meanwhile, councilmembers asked how they got to that number.

“Will you all commit to $1 million dollars per year for children, for 30 years?” asked councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

“If it were to come in addition to the CBA, that’s not something I can commit to today,” said David Gould, a representative for the Sixers. Gould is the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

“Would the Sixers be willing to increase the CBA agreement past the $50 million dollars that’s on the table right now, yes or no?” asked councilmember Isaiah Thomas.

“No,” Gould answered in response to Thomas.

Another key aspect of the CBA agreement is a pledge to uplift minority communities. Coucilmembers wanted to know what will be done to ensure the Sixers follow through.

“If this project is supposed to be such a boom for people of color, women, people with disabilities, local businesses. Why are none of these groups reflected in the equity ownership of this project?” Gilmore Richardson asked.

“We want to make sure the process is diverse and inclusive [and that] everyone has an opportunity to have a seat at the table,” Council President Kenyatta Johnson said. “I’m thinking about the African American men 18-25 most vulnerable to get involved in gun violence.”

The Sixers are hoping to get approval for their proposal by the end of the year so they can move forward with their timeline: a new arena by 2031 when their current lease is up.

To do that, construction would begin in 2027 after demolition in 2026.

However, 2026 will be a pivotal time for Philly with America’s 250th birthday, the FIFA World Cup and MLB All Star game.

Thomas asked the Sixers to commit to not getting in the way.

“What we can commit to is a detailed and ongoing conversation and commitment around logistics, minimizing and limiting any impacts…,” responded Alex Kafenbaum, Head of Development, HBSE Real Estate.

“So that’s a professional way of saying no,” Thomas said.

If the 76ers development team is not willing to offer more money in the Community Benefits Agreement, Councilmemeber Mark Squilla, who is in charge of the district where the proposed arena would be built, said the legislation isn’t likely to move forward with enough City Council support.

“I think if I’m hearing what councilmembers are saying right now it'd be a major challenge to have the legislation pass without any changes to the CBA,” Squilla said.

Squilla said he’d be willing to push the Sixers for more money.

Upcoming hearings on the Sixers arena plan

There will be future hearings where members of the public will be able to provide testimony on the area plan to City Council as well. Officials said that there will be portions of hearings on Nov. 19, 20 and 26 that will include public testimony and there will be entire hearings on Nov. 21, and Dec. 2, that will be reserved for public testimony as well.

City officials said the website also gives the public information on how to sign up to testify and give public comments during the upcoming arena hearings.

City Council is hearing testimony on a package of bills -- all submitted by City Councilmember Mark Squilla (D-1st dist.) -- that relate to the proposal to construct a $1.3 billion arena in Center City, between Market and Filbert streets at 10th and 11th streets.

Late last month, when this package of bills was first introduced, Philadelphia residents opposed to the arena plan interrupted the hearing, waving signs and leading chants of "no arena."

Many in the communities closest to the proposed site of the arena have long opposed the plan.

Also, City Council has also created a website to provide additional information on the ongoing Sixers arena deliberations. It's here: https://phlcouncil.com/arena-info/.