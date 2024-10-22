Philadelphia

25-story apartment building no longer part of 76ers' Center City arena proposal

By Emily Rose Grassi

Philadelphia 76ers

A 25-story apartment tower is no longer part of the plans for the proposed 76ers arena coming to Center City, according to a report from the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Philadelphia Sixers originally planned to build the massive $250 million apartment building on the north end of the proposed arena.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The building would have had 395 apartments with 79 of those being designated for affordable housing.

Philadelphia Oct 16

Health care workers say proposed 76ers arena could slow emergency care at Jefferson Hospital

Center City Philadelphia Sep 25

Philly Mayor unveils details of new Sixers' Center City arena agreement

Philadelphia Sep 7

‘Hands off Chinatown': Thousands rally against 76 Place arena proposal

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The plan to bring 76 Place at Market East -- a $1.3 billion arena that would be home to the Philadelphia 76ers -- to Center City has had a long-winding and contentious history, with many of those who live closest to the proposed location for the arena vocal in their opposition of the arena.

The 76ers will be financing the $1.3 billion project without any funding coming from the city, Mayor Cherelle Parker explained.

Part of the revitalization includes $3 million to support SEPTA and PATCO in an effort to get people to take mass transit to the arena for events and $4.1 million for 21 new security cameras around the area.

The arena does have the support of several groups in Philadelphia including labor unions like IBEW, African American organizations like NAACP, the Black Clergy and the African American Chamber of Commerce.

The groups cite tax revenue and the revitalization of Market Street among their reasons for supporting the project.

The Philadelphia Business Journal is NBC10's newsgathering partner. 

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia 76ers
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us