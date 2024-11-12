Philadelphia

SEPTA to unveil plan for ‘historically high' fare increase, ‘major service cuts'

SEPTA officials say with no prospect of a statewide solution to ease ongoing financial woes, the mass transit provider will announce a plan for 'historically high' fare increase and cuts to services on Tuesday

By Hayden Mitman

Two SEPTA trains waiting in a Philadelphia station

The fact that SEPTA needs help financially is not new information. The mass transit provider has long been open about its financial woes.

The service is currently deep in negotiations with workers as it looks to avoid a strike, every year SEPTA operates at a loss and, though there was a plan in the state budget that would have given SEPTA an influx of $161 million, it was shot down by legislators in Harrisburg earlier this year.

And now, as officials said in a statement released Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, there's "no prospect of a statewide solution to help fund the everyday operating expenses of public transportation system," so, SEPTA will announce a plan to raise rates and cut services.

SEPTA officials are expected to detail a plan for a "historically high fare increase" along with "major service cuts" on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. The event is set to be held at 10 a.m. and it will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

This too is not really a new idea.

Last month, SEPTA officials discussed a plan to raise basic fares to $2.50 and increase the costs of fares on Regional Rail.

Under that plan, SEPTA would eliminate discounts for prepaid single rides, raise base fare for trolley, bus and metro to $2.50 and raise Regional Rail rates to anywhere between $4 to $11 depending on travel.

Though, daily, weekly and monthly passes would remain the same price.

SEPTA hasn't raised fare costs since 2017 and it has been able to continue to provide regular services through utilizing federal COVID relief funding.

But, that is now exhausted and SEPTA is looking at new ways to generate funding -- like bringing back parking fees at twice the original price.

SEPTA officials said the increases they are expected to discuss Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, would affect all modes of transportation and would be paired with service cuts.

Also, SEPTA plans to hold public hearings on the rate hike plan in early 2025.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

