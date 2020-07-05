Protesters Stream Onto Closed Interstate 676 in Center City

A portion of Interstate 676 in Center City, Philadelphia, was shut down Sunday as protesters marched onto the highway.

City officials shut down the highway between I-76 and I-95 as people protesting racism and police brutality, and calling for the resignation of Mayor Jim Kenney, walked onto the roadway.

I-676 is the same highway where Philadelphia police tear gassed civilians and reporters June 1 during widespread protests following the death of George Floyd, who was handcuffed when he died in Minneapolis as a police officer knelt on his neck.

Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw have admitted fault and apologized for the use of tear gas.

Police also gassed people in West Philadelphia May 31 during a day of widespread looting. Some of those who suffered the effects of the gas that day, though, were neighborhood residents not taking part in the protests.

This is a developing story and will be updated.