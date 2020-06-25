In About-Face, Philly Top Cop, Mayor Admit Tear Gas on I-676 Was Wrong

Philadelphia’s top cop, as well as its mayor, delivered an embarrassing about-face Thursday, admitting that the use of tear gas on protesters trapped on a highway embankment was not preceded by violence on the part of the marchers.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said it was wrong for Philadelphia Police Department SWAT officer to use pepper spray, tear gas, white smoke, beanbag rounds and plastic pellets on protesters and reporters on Interstate 676. Some officers used force “gratuitously,” she said.

Both she and Mayor Jim Kenney apologized to protesters and the public after initially claiming that the police use of force was due to protesters being violent. No evidence of the claim emerged.

“I apologize sincerely to the peaceful protesters out there on that highway on June 1, who were simply choosing to exercise their right to speak out against injustice and institutional racism," Kenney said.

Former Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Dennis Wilson, who was the incident commander on that day, came forward and said he gave the OK to use tear gas and less-than-lethal force based on what he could see and hear from police scanner traffic. But, he added, he did not seek prior approval from Outlaw, as he was instructed to do.

Wilson will take a voluntary demotion to the rank of chief inspector.

"For violating the rules of engagement and the commissioner's trust, I'm gonna take a voluntary demotion," he said.

Outlaw said a SWAT officer seen on video using pepper spray on kneeling protesters will be suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss. He faces administrative charges of conduct unbecoming of an officer and unauthorized or excessive use of force. The internal affairs case was turned over to the District Attorney’s office for review, Outlaw added.

The commissioner said a moratorium on the use of tear gas to disperse crowds will now be in place and that the only time police will use the tactic is when they are confronted with an "armed and dangerous individual."

The reversal comes only hours after City Council voted to hold hearings over the city’s response during days of protest that were punctuated by looting and property damage but also by cases of police violence.

Councilwoman Helen Gym, who introduced the idea to hold hearings over the matter, pointed to a New York Times video breakdown of the confrontation on I-676, which both Kenney and Outlaw also referenced.

Video of the incident shows officers violating the PPD’s own policy on the use of pepper spray.

Gym also pointed to the use of pepper spray in other areas of the city, where some residents who weren’t protesting ended up getting sprayed, too.

One of those areas was near the intersection of 52nd and Market Streets in West Philadelphia. Wilson said he did get approval from Outlaw to use tear gas at that location.

Gym contrasted the violent conduct against protesters and minorities with the police’s lack of force against armed white men who both threatened protester and assaulted a reporter, despite officers being nearby.

“The spirits of too many in our city are broken, and we need a truth and reconciliation process that starts with a full accounting of why things broke down once people stood up for Black Lives Matter and against systemic racism and police brutality,” Gym said.

NBC10's Joe Brandt contributed to this story.