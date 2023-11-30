Northeast Philadelphia

Prisoner killed in Northeast Philly facility, police say

A 44-year-old inmate died after an assault at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on State Road early Thursday

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after an inmate at Northeast Philly's Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility was killed early Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:34 a.m. in the prison facility on the 8100 block of State Road.

Officials said the victim, a 44-year-old man, died after being assaulted.

There has been no arrest made and no weapon was recovered, officials said.

Also, police have not yet provided the identity of the man who was slain, however, an investigation into the incident is ongoing according to law enforcement officials.

Other violent incidents have occurred at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility within the past year.

A prisoner was killed during an altercation with another inmate back in March, according to officials.

A corrections officer was also hospitalized after being assaulted in July, investigators said.

In early November, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner detailed multiple safety issues at the nearby Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center where two inmates escaped in May. Those issues included staffing, faulty cameras and motion sensor poles that were turned off.

