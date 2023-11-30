Philly prisoner escapes while on work detail, source says

Philadelphia police are searching for a prisoner who escaped custody while on work detail on Thursday, a source confirmed with NBC10.

The unidentified inmate at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center was on State Road and Ashburner Street when he escaped custody, according to the source.

The inmate has not been identified but according to court records, he is a 34-year-old man who was in prison for violating his parole on several drug, retail theft and burglary charges, according to NBC10’s newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio.

A parent of a student at the New Foundations Charter School on 8001 Torresdale Avenue told NBC10 the school was advised to shelter-in-place for the remainder of the school day due to the escape.

"About 20 minutes ago, we received a notification from police that a prisoner escaped from the prison," the notification to the parents said. "Per our conversation with the local district, this prisoner is part of a work-release program and is not deemed to be an immediate danger to the community. That said, we have been advised to shelter-in-place for the remainder of the school day out of an abundance of caution. A shelter-in-place means that instruction and school continues as usual, but there is no entering or exiting the building. There will be no early dismissals permitted."

As for dismissal, the police have said we can proceed as usual. Police will be present to assist us to ensure a safe dismissal for all."

Two inmates also escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center – located on 8301 State Road – back in May. In early November, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner detailed multiple safety issues at the facility, including staffing shortages, faulty cameras and motion sensor poles that were turned off.

Thursday’s escape occurred the same day a prisoner at the nearby Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility was attacked and killed.

A prisoner who was arrested in Center City for a grand larceny warrant out of New York City also escaped from Jefferson Hospital on Monday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.