Law enforcement officials are investigating after a correctional officer in Philadelphia was allegedly assaulted by an inmate on Sunday.

According to police, the officer, a 51-year-old man, was attacked by a 35-year-old male inmate of the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, along State Road in Northeast Philadelphia, at about 3:04 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident occurred, officials said, as the officer was attempting to lock the prisoner into a cell.

The attack caused the officer bodily injury and bleeding, said police.

Officials said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Charges related to the recent incident are pending against the inmate, who police did not identify, officials said.

According to police, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.