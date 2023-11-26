Man stabbed in Northeast Philadelphia prison

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happed at about 1:05 p.m. at the facility at 8301 State Road when a 30-year-old man -- officials did not immediately say if the victim was an inmate at the prison -- was stabbed once in the chest and once in the back.

The man has been transported to a nearby hospital and officials did not immediately know his condition.

There were no weapons recovered and, law enforcement officials said, there has been no arrest made.

