First Alert: Severe thunderstorms possible Monday

It's looking like it could be a wet and rainy Memorial Day holiday ahead, as NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is calling for a potent cold front that will likely trigger strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday afternoon into the evening.

Henley believes the entire region, including Philadelphia and its neighboring communities, faces the potential for severe storms.

As a precaution, NBC10 is issuing a first alert.

The severity of the storms would vary depending on your location, but Henley said that downpours leading to localized flooding are more likely in northern and western areas, particularly in the Lehigh Valley, the risk of damaging winds spans across the entire region.

Léelo en español aquí

Additionally, there's even a possibility of hail accompanying these damaging winds.

Damaging winds could lead to structural damage and downed trees, potentially causing power outages.

The window for severe weather spans this afternoon and evening, but relief is on the horizon. Once the cold front passes through, expect clearing skies and improved conditions for tomorrow.

Henley said that since today is a holiday and many people will be out and about enjoying the day off, it will be especially important for them to stay informed about the changing weather conditions.

Although less likely, there's also a tornado threat, with a higher risk farther inland compared to the Jersey Shore.

The storms will likely continue through 8 p.m. on Monday evening.