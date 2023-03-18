Philadelphia

Prisoner Dead After Altercation at CFCF

It was later confirmed that the altercation was a stabbing

By Kaleah Mcilwain

CFCF_Prison_640x480.jpg

An altercation at Curran-fromhold Correctional Facility left a prisoner dead Thursday night.

Jamal Collier, 33, and Edwin Vargas, 22, got into an altercation that led to both men being transported to the hospital where Collier was pronounced dead at 7:14 p.m, officials said.

It was later confirmed that the altercation was a stabbing.

This is an active investigation and more information will be made available.

Check back for details.

