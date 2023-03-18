Prisoner Dead After Altercation at CFCF

An altercation at Curran-fromhold Correctional Facility left a prisoner dead Thursday night.

Jamal Collier, 33, and Edwin Vargas, 22, got into an altercation that led to both men being transported to the hospital where Collier was pronounced dead at 7:14 p.m, officials said.

It was later confirmed that the altercation was a stabbing.

This is an active investigation and more information will be made available.

Check back for details.