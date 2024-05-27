3 slain in violent night across Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after separate shootings across the city on Monday night left three people dead.

According to police, the first deadly shooting on Monday evening happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the city's Kensington neighborhood, when officers were dispatched to the area of the 4900 block of Rorer Street after a person was reported to have had a weapon.

At the scene, officials said, first responders found a 34-year-old man, inside a gray Kia Sportage, after he had been shot once in the right side of his head.

The man, police officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced shortly after he arrived.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace, investigators believe the shooting happened when, officials believe, likely two gunmen opened fire on a group of individuals who were on the other side of the street.

He said that officers found at least two groupings of shell casings at the scene and they believe members of the targeted group returned fire at the gunmen at some point during this incident.

"We have multiple shell casings from multiple weapons at that location that our investigators are combing through at this time," he told NBC10.

No arrests have yet been made and, Pace said, police have not yet determined a motive in this incident, however, an investigation is ongoing.

Strawberry Mansion slaying

NBC10 Police officers investigate after a person was killed in a shooting along Stanley Street in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Monday night.

Following that incident, less than an hour later, at about 10:57 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of the 2500 block of Stanley Street as well as along the nearby block of 3000 Cumberland Street.

According to Pace, responding officers found no victim, but did locate at least 20 shell casings from a 9mm firearm.

However, Pace said, a short time later, a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the neck and chest arrived at a nearby hospital. He was pronounced at about 11:17 p.m., officials said.

Pace said that the police are still seeking more information on this incident and are looking for surveilance cameras in the area to determine how this shooting may have unfolded.

No arrests have yet been made in this incident, however, Pace said, an investigation is ongoing.

Deadly North Philly shooting

NBC10 Officers stand near the scene of a shooting where a woman was killed along Wishart Street in North Philly on Monday night.

Pace said that less than 20 minutes after officers responded to that shooting, at about 11:15 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a shooting reported along the 2900 block of W. Wishart Street in North Philadelphia.

In this incident, Pace said officers discovered a 55-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital where, Pace said, she was pronounced at about 11:21 p.m.

Pace said that officers only found one shell casing at the scene and the victim was killed near the entranceway to her home.

"What we know preliminarily is that it appears the shooter was on foot on Wishart Street and at close range," Pace said.

He said officials are looking for surveillance footage in this shooting and the motive for this shooting is still unknown.

However, Pace said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.