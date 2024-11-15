Delaware County

Pregnant woman shot dead in Lansdowne; baby survives but in critical condition

The incident happened Thursday, Nov. 14, around 7:30 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Wycombe Ave.

By Cherise Lynch

A pregnant woman has died after being shot Thursday evening in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, but her baby survived, police said.

According to the Lansdowne Police Department, around 7:30 p.m., officers within the department, with assistance from neighboring jurisdictions, responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of N. Wycombe Ave. for reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located the 9-1-1 caller and found a pregnant woman who had sustained a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said the woman, approximately eight months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Despite this, she was transported to the hospital in an attempt to save her unborn child.

The unborn child was delivered and remains in critical condition, according to police. The 9-1-1 caller was detained, and the investigation is currently active and ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is urged to contact Sergeant Jon McGowan at 610-623-0700 or jmcgowan@lansdowneborough.com.

