Car crashes into building, catches fire in Bedminster Twp., Pa.

A car crashed into a building and caught fire on 6600 Easton Road

By David Chang

A car slammed into a building and caught fire in Bedminster Township, Pennsylvania, late Friday morning.

The crash occurred at a building on 6600 Easton Road shortly before noon. Footage from SkyForce10 showed the burnt and damaged remains of two cars, a damaged building and firefighters dousing smoke from the vehicle.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash or if anyone was seriously injured.

The crash closed Easton Road between Quarry Road and Saw Mill/Old Easton Road, police said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

