Pennsylvania man sentenced for abuse after dog found malnourished, badly injured

A Pennsylvania man will serve time in prison for abusing and neglecting his dog, Ava, who is now thriving with her new owners.

Curtis Bacon, 34, of Coatesville, pled guilty to Aggravated Cruelty to Animals on November 8, 2024, and received a sentence of 13-60 months, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, Brandywine Valley SPCA and Brandywine Valley SPCA Animal Protective Services Unit announced.

In addition, officials said Bacon was sentenced to pay restitution to the SPCA for the veterinary care of Ava and is prohibited from possessing animals or pets in the future.

The investigation began in December of 2023 when South Coatesville Police Department officers and an officer of the BVSPCA APS Unit obtained a search warrant to check Ava's well-being after receiving a tip that Bacon was abusing the dog, according to officials.

Upon arrival, officials said officers found that Ava was malnourished and withdrawn. Ava was missing her right rear leg, which appeared to have been recently removed, and her left eye was injured.

Officials said Ava was rushed to VRC Malvern, where doctors found that she had numerous injuries, including a traumatic amputation of her lower leg. She also sustained multiple other fractures that healed in abnormal positions and was severely emaciated.

A volunteer for the BVSPCA took in Ava to foster her through treatment and recovery. She was then later adopted after being medically cleared to go home, officials said.

“Thanks to the combined efforts of Brandywine Valley SPCA and the prosecutors in this case, we were able to ensure that the person responsible for torturing a helpless dog was brought to justice," Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said in a news release.

"We are grateful to our Humane Law Officers and the entire team at the Chester County DA’s office who have been able to get justice for Ava and ensure no other animals suffer at the hands of her abuser,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA’s Chief Executive Officer. “It’s a miracle Ava survived with the type of injuries she sustained, and sickening to think about the trauma she endured, but we are glad that life of abuse is behind her, and she has a full life ahead of her in a loving home.”