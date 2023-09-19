Police seek man after same cellphone shop robbed 3 days in a row

The Philadelphia Police are seeking help from the public after the same man, allegedly, robbed the same cellphone store in the city's West Oak lane community three times -- three days in a row.

On social media, law enforcement officials shared surveillance footage of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 14, where a man walked into a Boost Mobile cell phone store along the 2100 block of Ogontz Avenue, in West Oak Lane, at about 5:55 p.m.

At that time, officials said the man -- described as a bald, Black man with a beard who wore a white t-shirt and black pants during this incident -- approached an employee of the store and demanded money after threatening the worker with a knife.

Thursday's robbery was the second over the course of three days that police believe the same man committed at the same store. Between 5:30 and 7 p.m., beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 15, police believe the same man robbed this store, each time in similar ways.

Along with a description from the Sept. 14 robbery, officials said that they believe the same man robbed this cell phone store on Sept. 13 while wearing a red flannel shirt and gray pants and on Sept. 15 while wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone who may have information on this individual is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 215-686-3354.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477).