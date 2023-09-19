west oak lane

Police seek man after same cellphone shop robbed 3 days in a row

The Philadelphia Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man sought in repeated robberies of the same Boost Mobile store in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood

By Hayden Mitman

The Philadelphia Police are seeking help from the public after the same man, allegedly, robbed the same cellphone store in the city's West Oak lane community three times -- three days in a row.

On social media, law enforcement officials shared surveillance footage of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 14, where a man walked into a Boost Mobile cell phone store along the 2100 block of Ogontz Avenue, in West Oak Lane, at about 5:55 p.m.

At that time, officials said the man -- described as a bald, Black man with a beard who wore a white t-shirt and black pants during this incident -- approached an employee of the store and demanded money after threatening the worker with a knife.

Thursday's robbery was the second over the course of three days that police believe the same man committed at the same store. Between 5:30 and 7 p.m., beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 15, police believe the same man robbed this store, each time in similar ways.

Along with a description from the Sept. 14 robbery, officials said that they believe the same man robbed this cell phone store on Sept. 13 while wearing a red flannel shirt and gray pants and on Sept. 15 while wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone who may have information on this individual is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 215-686-3354.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

west oak lane
