Police report shootings, stabbings, officers assaulted in wake of Eagles win

In the wake of the Eagles winning the NFC Championship, while thousands took to the streets to celebrate the Birds' victory, officials with the Philadelphia Police Department said officers were busy dealing with a number of issues that arose in the wake of the Commanders' defeat.

Over the course of the evening, officials said, 31 citations were issued for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse -- 30 adults and one juvenile were charged, police said -- while two men were arrested on charges of assaulting officers among other arrests.

Also, a 26-year-old woman was arrested for driving through a group of people who were celebrating on North Broad and Spring Garden injuring several of the people there.

In that case, police said at about 9:31 p.m., a silver Mercedes-Benz GLA250 struck multiple people, causing injuries that ranged from pain to fractures to eight people.

In an update on Monday afternoon, officials said that police arrested 26-year-old Rebekah DeShields of Narberth, in this case. She has been charged with aggravated assault, driving without a license, simple assault, reckless driving, and related offenses, officials said.

Just minutes earlier, at about 9:25 p.m., police officials said, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound along the 1300 block of Chestnut Street.

That man was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition, but officials said, no one has been arrested for that incident.

Police officials also responded to the 1800 block of Sansom Street, at about 9:12 p.m. for reports of gunfire, officials said. At that location, officials said police officers on the scene found blood on the ground and five spent shell casings, but no victim could be located.

In an incident that happened at about 7:45 p.m., just outside of Lincoln Financial Field shortly after the game, a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the leg during an argument, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was placed in stable condition while his alleged attacker, 34-year-old Tramayne Davis-Blockson, was arrested at the scene.

Davis-Blockson has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of a crime and reckless endangerment.

Two men were also arrested across the city after police officers were assaulted on Sunday, officials said.

The first arrest in an assault on an officer happened when an officer was attacked at about 4:40 p.m. along the 1100 block of Pattison Avenue during a disturbance, officials said.

In this case, police said, Eugene Dennis, 44, of Media, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

Then, an other officer was attacked in an incident that happened along the 700 block of Pattison Avenue at about 6:20 p.m., officials said.

Here, police officials said that 32-year-old Jose Moya, of Soquel, Ca., was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

Officials said that there were two other incidents in which officers were attacked on Sunday, as well. One of which, police officials said, happened around 10 p.m., when an officer was struck in the head while dispersing a large crowd at 100 South Broad Street. No arrest was made in this incident, officials said.

Police did not provide details on how, where or when the fourth officer was allegedly attacked.

Late Sunday, at about 11:21 p.m., officials said, a 39-year-old man arrived at a hospital in Philadelphia after suffering two graze wounds to his chest and stomach. Officials said the man told police officers that he was driving along Broad Street near Spring Garden Street when he heard gunfire from a crowd gathered there.

Along with investigating that shooting, police officials said they are investigating after video was posted online that shows a gun being fired into the air at Cottman and Frankford avenues.

On social media, the Youtuber who calls themselves "The Philly Captain" shared video of someone firing a handgun into the air at that intersection.

I believe that was gun fire ….Go Birds! This happened at Frankford and Cottman #philly #Philadelphia #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/SKYTNrrzes — The Philly Captain (@philly_captain) January 27, 2025

Finally, on Monday morning at about 4:11 a.m., police officials said that officers responded to vandalism at the offices of the Philadelphia District Attorney.

Here, at the Philadelphia District Attorney's office at 3 South Penn Square, police officials said, officers found a front door shattered and who large glass windows were cracked.

Officials said that investigations are ongoing in all of the incidents and new information would be provided as soon as it becomes available.

