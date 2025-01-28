Pa. state trooper struck by truck in South Philly during Eagles game, breaks leg

A Pennsylvania State Trooper is recuperating after suffering a broken leg when, officials said, he was knocked from the back of a horse after working to disperse a crowd in South Philadelphia on Sunday as the Eagles were playing against the Washington Commanders.

According to police officials, the incident happened at about 3:54 p.m., after a Pennsylvania State Trooper -- who officials did not identify further -- with the mounted patrol unit responded to help disperse a crowd that had gathered outside Live! Casino in South Philadelphia.

At that time, officials said, the officer was one of six patrol units traveling south on Darien Street, north of Pattison Avenue, after the scene was brought under control, when his left leg and ankle -- as well as his horse -- was struck by a passing pickup truck.

The impact caused the trooper to fall from the horse and he suffered a broken leg, officials said.

Other members of the mounted unit stopped the truck and, officials said, the operator of the vehicle was arrested after allegedly showing signs of impairment and failing a field sobriety test.

Officials said the driver was charged with aggravated assault and DUI, but provided no further information on the driver's identity.

The trooper's horse, officials said, was unharmed in this incident.

Police officials reported that at least four law enforcement officers were hurt on Sunday during incidents that happened during the NFC Championship game and in the celebrations the followed the Eagles' win.