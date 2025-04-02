Philly Police search for man accused of groping woman, grabbing teen in Fishtown

Philadelphia police identified a man who they say groped a woman and grabbed a teen girl in two separate incidents in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood.

Léelo en español aquí

Noel Vargas, 29, is wanted for two counts each of indecent assault, simple assault and harassment, police said.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

On March 25, around 9:30 a.m., Vargas approached a woman from behind as she was placing her son in the backseat of her car along the 1500 block of Palmer Street. Vargas allegedly pinched the woman’s buttocks and then fled northbound on Memphis Street.

Three days later, on March 28, shortly after 8 a.m., Vargas approached a 13-year-old girl who was walking to school along the 1500 block of East Montgomery Avenue, police said. Vargas allegedly grabbed the girl and placed her in a bear hug. Video obtained by NBC10 shows Vargas running away southbound on Memphis Street as the girl screamed.

Philadelphia police released a picture of Vargas who they described as a man in his 30s standing 5-foot-6 with a heavy build and beard.

During the incident on March 28, he was wearing a black and white hoodie and black jogging pants, police said.

If you have any information on Vargas’ whereabouts, please call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.