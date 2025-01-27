Philadelphia

Man stabbed outside Lincoln Financial Field after Eagles game, police say

A man was stabbed in the leg during an argument in a Lincoln Financial Field parking lot following the NFC Championship game, police said

By David Chang

A man is recovering after he was stabbed during an argument in a parking lot outside Lincoln Financial Field following the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game, police said.

The incident occurred along 3600 South 11th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. Police said a 25-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were arguing. The younger man was then stabbed in the right leg. He was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

An arrest was made in the stabbing. Police have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

