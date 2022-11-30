Police Release Photos of Gunman Who Shot PPA Worker on the Job

Philadelphia police released surveillance images Wednesday of a gunman they believe shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend.

The individual seen in surveillance footage should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He's believed to be 5-foot, 9-inches to 6-feet tall and thin. The images show him wearing a black mask underneath a navy blue hooded sweatshirt.

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident of a Philadelphia Parking Authority Enforcement Officer in the 15th District https://t.co/IzylrlWXmW pic.twitter.com/RGV280DL2D — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) November 30, 2022

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8270 or call 911.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon underneath the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line elevated tracks in Frankford. Investigators said a gunman drove up, shot the city employee twice and took off.

On Wednesday, the PPA said the parking enforcement officer was upgraded from critical to stable condition. He was struck in the ear and in his shoulder, police said.

A friend and coworker told NBC10 the victim is well-known on his beat near Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street. He was only a couple hours away from the end of his shift.

Investigators said the officer wrote several tickets on Frankford Ave. on Friday. They're still trying to figure out why someone targeted him.

“Your thoughts of just going after a man working in uniform, a city employee, obviously it’s bold. It’s bold, it’s brazen, and it’s something we’re definitely going to do everything we can to solve immediately,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters. “Again, does this have anything to do with his activities out here, could be, that’s our theory.”

The City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Parking Authority have each offered $10,000, totaling $20,000, for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the individual in the released photos.