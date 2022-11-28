‘Brazen' Attack: PPA Worker Shot While on the Job; Search Continues for Gunman

A gunman shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend in an attack Philadelphia police called “bold” and “brazen.”

The shooting happened underneath the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line elevated tracks in Frankford shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said someone drove up, shot the city employee twice and took off.

NBC10 spoke with a witness who watched police pick the victim up and rush him to the hospital.

“The two policemen took him and put him in the back of the truck,” said Bamba Sisoko. “So I hope he’s OK. We pray for him.”

The PPA employee, who’s in his mid-30s, was listed in critical condition, police said. He was shot twice, in the ear and in his shoulder.

A friend and coworker told NBC10 the victim is well-known on his beat near Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street. He was only a couple hours away from the end of his shift.

Investigators said the worker wrote several tickets on Frankford Ave. on Friday. They're still trying to figure out why someone shot the PPA worker, but believe he was targeted.

“Your thoughts of just going after a man working in uniform, a city employee, obviously it’s bold. It’s bold, it’s brazen, and it’s something we’re definitely going to do everything we can to solve immediately,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters. “Again, does this have anything to do with his activities out here, could be, that’s our theory.”

Police said they went storefront to storefront looking for surveillance video Friday, but many businesses were shut down for the night. As of Monday morning, no arrest had been made.