Philadelphia police found several stolen vehicles – including some that had been taken from Philly International Airport -- in an open air chop shop in a wooded area near PHL, I-95 and the Platt Bridge, investigators said.

On Thursday at 9 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Major Crimes Auto Squad and 12th District police officers responded to a report of the chop shop in a large wooded area bordered by I-95 and Rt. 291 which exits off of the Platt Bridge. The area is controlled by PennDOT with a gated entrance at Bartram Avenue and South Road at the base of the Platt Bridge, investigators said.

When they arrived, the officers noticed several trees had been cut down and dirt roads were made through the brush as if large trucks had repeatedly driven through. Police said the roads led to several areas where they found chopped up vehicle parts and stolen vehicles.

Police said roads were also made with an entrance and exits to the wooded area onto I-95 northbound and Rt. 291 southbound off of the Platt Bridge. The officers also found an area that was covered by a large camouflage tarp about a half a mile into the woods, according to investigators. The officers then discovered a working chop shop with a garage that was made out of wood and camouflage tenting material as well as tools behind the tarp, police said.

The officers also found two stolen tow trucks that were being used to take engines out of vehicles, two stolen truck engines and several parts, doors, hoods and tires that were scattered in the area, according to investigators.

Police recovered ten stolen vehicles as well as engines and chopped up parts for an additional five stolen vehicles, investigators said. Police said several of the stolen vehicles had been taken from Philadelphia and Philadelphia International Airport while other vehicles had been stolen from Tinicum Township and Bensalem Township as well as New Jersey. The majority of the stolen vehicles were Heavy Duty Ford and Dodge pickup trucks. Police also recovered parts for Dodge Chargers with high performance engines.

In all, the officers recovered $750,000 in stolen vehicles and parts which were taken to the police impound lot, investigators said.

The area and perimeter were secured though no suspects were found at the location. Police continue to investigate.

Throughout the year, Philadelphia Police have investigated a string of armed robberies at car rental agencies at Philadelphia International Airport.

In October, Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez – posthumously promoted to sergeant – was shot and killed while he and his partner tried to thwart four suspects who were breaking into vehicles at an airport parking garage, investigators said.

Police have not said if the chop shop and airport armed robberies are connected.