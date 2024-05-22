first alert traffic

Crash blocks Garden State Parkway

The wreck caused traffic to stop on the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Bass River Township, New Jersey, on May 22, 2024

By Dan Stamm

People getting an early start on the Memorial Day weekend rush sat in stopped traffic on a stretch of the busy Garden State Parkway due to a Wednesday morning crash.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes north of the New Gretna Toll Plaza in Bass River Township, Burlington County, 511NJ reported.

Initially only one lane was blocked. However, as SkyForce10 hovered overhead shortly before 8 a.m., all lanes could be seen blocked as crews worked to free a person from a wrecked car. A person could be seen being loaded onto an ambulance.

Traffic could be seen backed up for some distance. Expect delays in the area to continue as crews work to clear the scene.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

