Philly Sets Up Free Hotline to Answer Coronavirus Questions

Philadelphia leaders on Saturday set up a hotline to help people as the city deals with widespread disruptions due to the coronavirus.

The free, 24/7 Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline is meant to answer coronavirus questions for people in the region. Anyone, from members of the public to health care providers, can call the hotline at 1-800-722-7112.

The hotline will be staffed by medical experts.

“Aside from washing your hands and staying away from people who are sick, one of the most important things people can do in a pandemic is to listen to trusted experts,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said in a statement.

Experts will answer questions like what the risk factors of the virus are, what to do if people think they’ve been exposed, where to find testing resources and what are the recommendations for social distancing.

News of the hotline comes one day after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all K-12 schools closed throughout the state. Shortly before Wolf’s announcement, Philadelphia leaders – including Mayor Jim Kenney – had fumed at Wolf’s decision to close schools in neighboring Montgomery County, saying the move caused Philadelphia’s schools to have a staff shortage from people living in the county.

"Our kids were safer being in school," Kenney said Friday as he and Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy rued the potential social and economic impact of school closures.

Philadelphia subsequently closed its schools, but Wolf’s decision to shutter campuses statewide shortly thereafter rendered city leadership’s complaints moot.

As of Friday, Philadelphia had three recorded cases of the novel coronavirus. The statewide total stood at 41.