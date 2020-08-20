Philly Opening Drop-Off Centers for Students to Learn Online

Philadelphia is opening 31 free centers across the city to host students who can’t safely stay at home during days of digital school learning.

Most of the “Access Centers” will serve around 22 students each and will require registration, with priority given to “students with the highest need who can’t safely stay at home during the school day,” Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration said in a news release.

The centers will operate weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students will be supervised and also receive meals and recreational activities.

The first phase of the center openings will begin Sept. 8 and serve 800 students from kindergarten to sixth grade, the mayor’s office said. Centers will be added on a rolling basis

“As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis creates additional challenges for families, we are proud of the continued collaboration between City departments and our community partners to create resourceful, responsive solutions like the new Access Centers,” Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa said.

Most of the sites will operate out of existing Parks and Recreation rec centers, in addition to Free Library of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Housing Authority sites.

The city’s guidance for students to qualify to be placed in an access center are as follows:

If they are entering Kindergarten through 6th grade.

If they are children of caregivers working outside the home who cannot provide supervision or are not able to afford childcare.

If they have no in-home internet.

The Kenney administration said more information about registration will be posted on the city’s website the week of Aug. 24.

This is a developing story and will be updated.