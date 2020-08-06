Comcast to Provide 35K Philly Households With Internet Access Ahead of All-Virtual Schooling

About 35,000 Philly households - or about 50,000 students -will be connected to the internet, and given digital skills training and tech support, ahead of an all-virtual start to the school year in schools.

The city, Comcast and several foundations are supporting the effort to connect households with children in Philly's schools. The first focus will be on households with K-12 students and no internet access or only mobile phone access, or those who are homeless and housing insecure.

The program, PHLConnectEd, will cost $17.1 million over two years to connect homes with Comcast's Internet Essentials program and provide T-Mobile hotspots for students who need them, particularly the homeless and housing insecure.

"By focusing on K-12 student households now, we can have an immediate impact in bridging the digital divide, especially to support distance learning for the upcoming school year," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

"The digital divide is an extreme problem that's gotten worse" with the pandemic, said Mark Wheeler, the city's chief information officer. "Our goal is to create a program that provides, affordable, simple and reliable digital solutions."

The program will also connect the households with "digital navigators" who can talk parents through setting up devices and routers, and how to use them.

The schools will contact eligible parents directly to setup their connection with Comcast at home or through the mobile hotspot. More information is available here.

Students in Philly public and charter schools, and some Catholic schools, are eligible for free internet through Comcast or T-Mobile for up to 2 years. The school will provide them a code to give to the internet provider to start accessing the service.

“We also have to include portable options. We have a number of students who are transient, who have housing insecurities. And so we built in flexibility to make sure we have a mobile option,” said Otis Hackney, the city’s Chief Education Officer. Devices will also be supplied to students so that households have one device per student.

“That’s important, if you have multiple children in the household and all of their classes are happening at the same time, we need to make sure that all of those students have a device so they can be in their individual classroom,” Hackney said.

"COVID-19 shed light on many inequities that negatively impacted people across the country, including right here," Superintendent Dr. William Hite said in a news conference. The plan will help "all students in every neighborhood, reach their full academic potential" ahead of an all-virtual school year.

"We knew there was a significant number of students without reliable access to internet...we needed to have all partners working together" to achieve the plan, Hite said.

