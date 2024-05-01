Sixers ownership, Fanatics CEO purchase 2,000 tickets for Game 6 to give to Philly fans

It's safe to say no one wants to see Knicks fans (or any opposing fans for that matter) infiltrate Wells Fargo Center again.

After a complete takeover earlier in the week during Game 4, Sixers ownership is doing their part to make sure Game 6 will be different.

Josh Harris, David Blitzer and David Adelman joined forces with Fanatics CEO and former co-owner Michael Rubin, to purchase and hand out over 2,000 Game 6 tickets. They will be distributed to first responders, healthcare professionals, community groups and other local organizations.

Josh Harris, David Blitzer, @david_adelman and I just bought more than 2,000 tix for Sixers Game 6 - we absolutely CANNOT let Knicks fans take over our arena again!!! Giving them to first responders, health care professionals and other local Philadelphia-based organizations once… https://t.co/HQkOWJpHgB — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) May 1, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Wells Fargo Center was swarming with Knicks fans and it did not go unnoticed from players and personnel.

"You know, I love our fans. I think it's unfortunate," Joel Embiid said after Game 4. "And I'm not calling them out but it is disappointing. You know, obviously you got a lot of Knicks fans and they're down the road. I've never seen it and I've been here for 10 years.

"Yeah, you know, kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. So, you know, they've always shown up and I don't think that should happen."

After the Sixers fought off elimination in Game 5, Nick Nurse on Wednesday was asked about the series turning back to Philadelphia.

“I’d say we all can do better, right?" the Sixers' head coach said. "I think we deserve better. I think we need to coach better. The players are going to try to play better. I think we all can do better.

"We need everybody’s support, man. For sure. I think the team’s playing its guts out."

Since the Bucks also forced a Game 6 in their series against the Pacers, Sixers-Knicks won't start until 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Get ready to bring the energy.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube