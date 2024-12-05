Philadelphia

Philly Mayor signs bill to rename Taney Street to honor civil rights champion

On Wednesday, Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker signed legislation to rename Taney Street — that was named after a controversial figure — to honor civil rights champion, Caroline LeCount

Philadelphia is moving on and erasing the name of a controversial Supreme Court justice from its streets and replacing it with the moniker of a civil rights champion.

On Wednesday, Mayor Cherelle Parker officially renamed Taney Street, that runs four miles from South to North Philadelphia, to LeCount Street, in honor of Caroline LeCount.

LeCount is known as Philadelphia's Rosa Parks after she integrated Philadelphia's trolley carts and fought for desegregation in education.

In 1858, the street was originally named for Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney after he passed the Dred Scott Decision, which denied citizenship to Black people during slavery.

According to the Rename Taney Coalition, when they knocked on every door on Taney Street, 90 percent of the residents said they agreed with the name change.

Back in October, members of Philadelphia's City Council celebrated the name change and noted that it would take effect in six months.

Council approved the measure last month.

Officials said the new street signs will go up next year.

