Mother, daughter found shot to death inside home in Trenton, NJ, officials say

An investigation is underway after a woman and her teen daughter were both found shot to death inside a home in Trenton, New Jersey.

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a home on the 300 block of West State Street after receiving a 911 call reporting two deceased victims. When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl in a third-floor bedroom and a 40-year-old woman in the stairway leading to the third floor.

Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds and they were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet revealed their identities.

Investigators said a person of interest in the double shooting was detained on unrelated charges. No arrests have been made in the incident however and police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Scott Peterson at 609-649-9218 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at 609-256-0997. You can also email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.