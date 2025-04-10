Police seek 24-year-old woman in slaying of woman found stuffed in futon

Philadelphia police gave an update on the search for a number of suspected killers, including the hunt for a woman believed to be responsible for the stabbing death of a woman found stuffed into a futon in the Frankford neighborhood.

Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore during a Thursday afternoon news conference detailed advancements in the investigations into several killings.

The slaying of Yuleisy Torelles

The first case that Vanore detailed was providing the name of a suspect in the case of a woman whose remains were found in a sheet and shower curtain, stuffed into a futon in the Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford section on April 5, 2025.

Vanore said police are seeking 24-year-old Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes for her suspected involvement in the slaying of 21-year-old Yuleisy Torelles.

Sanchez-Reyes is considered a fugitive and is sought by police, Vanore said.

Arrest in Lonnie Young Playground shooting

Along with this incident, Vanore detailed the arrest of Anthony Smith, who turned himself into police early Thursday after he was sought for his suspected involvement in the shooting of an 18-year-old man at Lonnie Young Playground, located along the 1100 block of East Chelten Avenue, at about 5:42 p.m. on April 1, 2025.

Vanore said this incident was sparked by a fight between women that escalated into a shooting.

Man apprehended in 17-year-old girl's slaying

Also, Vanore discussed an ongoing investigation into the March 28, 2025 shooting death of 17-year-old Jada Raye on the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Vanore said he couldn't name a suspect, but he said that a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody and, officials believe, the firearm used in this slaying was recovered by police.

"We believe at some point today we will have charges on that individual," Vanore said.

New arrest in Mill Creek Rec Center worker's 2022 death

Also, Vanore detailed an additional arrest in the Sept. 2022 slaying of Tiffany Fletcher, who was shot and killed at Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia, where she worked.

Two people have already been charged in this incident. However, Vanore said that an ongoing investigation has identified a third individual for his potential role in this slaying.

That man, Tevin Kee, 19, was apprehended recently during a traffic stop in Lower Pottsgrove, Montgomery County, Vanore said.

Body found in burning home on South Street

Finally, Vanore said a man's body was discovered in the basement of a property after fire crews responded to a fire along the 2200 block of South Street overnight into early Thursday.

In this incident, he said, the man was found bound and apparently placed in a shallow grave.

The building houses a former Chinese takeout restaurant and some apartments.

An investigation into this incident, he said, is ongoing.

Homicides down so far in 2025

Despite some of the recent killings, homicides in Philadelphia are down around 29% from the same time last year, according to police data updated Thursday. The year-to-date total of 55 homicides is the lowest over the past 20 years of data.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.